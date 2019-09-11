  • Wednesday 11th September 2019
Dahal’s house owner rewarded with Melamchi contract

  • Published on: September 11, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 11 September: Shailung Construction Company is the name of the construction company which has occupied many projects but has not completed any of the projects and has not been black-listed due to the protection from the political powers.

    The very infamous company has been rewarded with pipeline expansion and overhead water tank construction works under the Melamchi Drinking Water Project.

    Sharada Adhikari is the proprietor of the Shailung Construction and also he is the owner of the house where NCP co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda is residing. Dahal’s daughter-in-law Bina Magar is the minister of the drinking water ministry.

    Shailung Construction, along with Indian CIPEL, has been rewarded with the project worth 1 billion 410 million rupees, according to Nagarik daily.

