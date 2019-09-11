  • Wednesday 11th September 2019
People's Review

Himalayan Bank receives TFP Award 2019

  • Published on: September 11, 2019

    • By Our Reporter
    Asian Development Bank (ADB) has awarded the TFP Award 2019-Leading Partner Bank in Nepal to Himalayan Bank Limited (HBL) for the highest number of Transaction recorded with TFP. The TFP awards partner banks for their role in supporting trade in Asia and the Pacific region.
    ADB has awarded the TFP award to the Bank for the highest number of transaction recorded during the period of July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019. The award is given in recognition of its role in promoting trade finance in Asia and the Pacific.
    General Manager, Sushiel Joshi and Chief Manager, Satish Raj Joshi of the Bank have received the award amidst the ADB Trade Finance Program (TFP) Award Ceremony organized by ADB in Singapore on September 3, 2019. It is the third time that the bank has been awarded recurrently.

