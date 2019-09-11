How is PM Oli’s health?

By Our Reporter

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli returned home last week after receiving a two-week treatment in Singapore.

Upon his arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), the Prime Minister looked fresh and smiling. He waved hands to journalists and high level government officials who had reached the airport to receive him. However, he did not make any remark to press regarding his health condition and other issues.

Instead, Prime Minister Oli’s personal doctor Dibya Singh Shah through a statement informed the public about the health condition. She said the Prime Minister was normal.

The process of removing excess antibody present in the Prime Minister’s body had been completed by using scientific technology at the National University Hospital of Singapore, Shah said.

“The health condition of the Prime Minister is normal and he can perform his regular work as usual,” the press statement read.

For five days after his return from Singapore, the Prime Minister did not attend any public programmes. However, at his residence in Baluwatar, he met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday. Likewise, he was scheduled to inaugurate the Infrastructure Summit on Wednesday evening. However, in photographs and TV footages he looks perfect.

The Prime Minister had gone to Singapore on August 22 for his kidney treatment. Earlier, he had been there for the treatment in between August 3 to 12.

The plasmapheresis process of blood purification was applied to remove excess anti-bodies appeared in the blood of the Prime Minister. The process was applied for seven times.

The PM had undergone kidney transplant some 12 years ago.