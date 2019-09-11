  • Wednesday 11th September 2019
MP Phampha Bhushal for closure of Nepal-India open borders

  • Published on: September 11, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 11 September: MP Pampha Bhushal, speaking on the issue of providing naturalized Nepali citizenship certificate to migrated daughter-in-laws at the State Management and Good Governance Committee meeting today, said that instead of talking about naturalized citizenship, it is more important to close down Nepal-India international borders.

    On the other hand, MP Devendraraj Kandel remarked for providing immediate naturalized citizenship to those Indian daughter-in-laws along with their mirage with Nepali boys. Kandel said that India would become angry if the borders are closed.

    MP Bhushal said that she is seriously concerned on Nepal-India open borders more than providing natuaralized citizenship to the Indian girls married to the Nepali boys. Time has come to think about regulating open borders, she said.

    Our borders are shrinking by one meter each day, she remarked.

    Indian Seema Surakchya Bal personnel are involved in border encroachment, she said.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

