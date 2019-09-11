Nabil Bank and ECAN sign MOU for banking services

By Our Reporter

A MoU has been signed between Nabil Bank Ltd. and Educational Consultancy Association of Nepal (ECAN) on 8 September for banking services to ECAN, members of ECAN, their employees and students. As per the MOU, Nabil Bank will be the official banker of ECAN, its members and their service seeking students. Nabil Bank will provide specialized services to the students and ECAN members at the discounted prices for services like education loan, inward and outward remittances, credit cards, online fee payments and all other banking services.

Similarly, ECAN, its members and students will enjoy specialized and discounted banking services from Nabil Bank as most preferred and official banker.

Anil Keshary Shah, CEO of Nabil Bank said “MOU with ECAN is the commitment of Nabil to provide the best financial services to the students of Nepal who are the future of the country.”

Mr. Bishnu Hari Pandey, President of ECAN said “We are proud to have a reputed Bank like Nabil as the official banker for ECAN and receive the firm commitment from the Bank to provide specialized and focused services to our students and members.”