NC starts phase nationwide awareness campaign

By Our Reporter

The main opposition Nepali Congress has launched its the second phase of a national awareness campaign since Tuesday.

Coinciding with the 106th birth anniversary of BP Koirala, founder leader of the party, the NC began its awareness campaign on Tuesday.

To make the two-week campaign more effective, the party also deputed central leaders, lawmakers and former lawmakers in all State Assembly constituencies. Exposing corruption scandals of the government is the main goal of the nationwide campaign. Other objectives include enhance mutual harmony among party activists, hold dialogues with people about failure of the government led by Nepal Communist Party (NCP) to address their aspirations and disseminate NC’s recent political achievements.

The campaign also aims at making deliberations with local level party cadres about people’s differences over the constitution and governance system among others.

Eralier, Nepali Congress had launched its first phase national awareness campaign from April 24 to May 25, and the part claimed that the campaign succeeded toexpose the wrong doings of the government.