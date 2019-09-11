Nepal Life Insurance Branch Managers’ Conference

By Our Reporter

A four-day Conference of the Branch Managers and Agency Felicitation Program-2019 concluded in Pokhara on Tuesday. On the occasion, agents, agency managers, best performing officials and other employees were felicitated and awarded with cash prizes. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bibek Jha inaugurated the program.

On the occasion, CEO Jha urged to work honestly for the betterment of the company. He also congratulated and extended best wishes to the award winning employees and agents.

NepalLife, established under the Company Act 2053 and Insurance Act 2049 as a public limited company on 2058/01/21 (04/05/2001). NepalLife is the foremost life insurance company established by private investors. The promoters of the company are a group of well known businessmen and business houses of Nepal. Within the sixteen years of operation the Company has set up an excellent business record and has a strong financial position.

The company has an authorized capital of Rs.1,000 Crore and Paid-up Capital of Rs.549.61 Crore. As on Asad 2076, the company has issued 11,10,688 conventional policies having total premium income of Rs.8,738 Crore and 15,15,769 Foreign Expatriate policies having premium income of Rs.407.85 Crore. Out of the total premium collected, the company has invested Rs.7,215 Crore as per guidelines of Bima Samiti. The company has insured itself with well-known reinsurance company “Hannover Re Life Reinsurance Company”, Germany.