  • Wednesday 11th September 2019
People's Review

Nepal ranks 7th in suicide cases

  • Published on: September 11, 2019

    • By Our Reporter
    Believe it or not, Nepal ranks seventh in terms of the total number of suicide cases in the world, and the third in case of women committing suicide.
    Although Nepali people are regarded to be the happiest people of the world, a study revealed a bizarre picture that 16 Nepalis kill themselves a da
    Mental tension resulting from unemployment, drug abuse, alcoholism, domestic problems, domestic and sexual violence identified for the lead cause of such large number of suicide.
    According to Nepal Police data, 5,754 persons committed suicide across the nation in the fiscal year 2018/19, of which 70 per cent were aged between 15 and 50 years.
    According to the data, it can be estimated that around 16 people commit suicide every day in Nepal.
    According to the World Health Organisation, suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15-29 years old. The first cause of deaths is road accident. There are indications that for each adult who die by committing suicide there may have been more than 20 others attempting to commit suicide every year. A prior suicide attempt is the single most important risk factor for committing suicide in the general population.
    Studies showed that sharing problems and suicidal thoughts and seeking professional counseling when required can help prevent one from committing suicide.

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    How is PM Oli’s health?
    How is PM Oli’s health?
    Indian monopoly in Kathmandu has been hijacked: Shrish S. Rana
    Indian monopoly in Kathmandu has been hijacked: Shrish S. Rana
    Nepal ranks 7th in suicide cases
    Nepal ranks 7th in suicide cases
    Balance of payment negative, foreign currency reserve critical
    Balance of payment negative, foreign currency reserve critical
    CoAs Thapa first army officer in Nepal to make property details public
    CoAs Thapa first army officer in Nepal to make property details public
    Korea to help rebuild Sankhu
    Korea to help rebuild Sankhu
    Nepal Life Insurance Branch Managers’ Conference
    Nepal Life Insurance Branch Managers’ Conference
    Himalayan Bank receives TFP Award 2019
    Himalayan Bank receives TFP Award 2019
    Nabil Bank and ECAN sign MOU for banking services
    Nabil Bank and ECAN sign MOU for banking services
    Will China help preserve Nepal’s threatened sovereignty?
    Will China help preserve Nepal’s threatened sovereignty?

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology