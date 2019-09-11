Nepal ranks 7th in suicide cases

By Our Reporter

Believe it or not, Nepal ranks seventh in terms of the total number of suicide cases in the world, and the third in case of women committing suicide.

Although Nepali people are regarded to be the happiest people of the world, a study revealed a bizarre picture that 16 Nepalis kill themselves a da

Mental tension resulting from unemployment, drug abuse, alcoholism, domestic problems, domestic and sexual violence identified for the lead cause of such large number of suicide.

According to Nepal Police data, 5,754 persons committed suicide across the nation in the fiscal year 2018/19, of which 70 per cent were aged between 15 and 50 years.

According to the data, it can be estimated that around 16 people commit suicide every day in Nepal.

According to the World Health Organisation, suicide is the second leading cause of death among 15-29 years old. The first cause of deaths is road accident. There are indications that for each adult who die by committing suicide there may have been more than 20 others attempting to commit suicide every year. A prior suicide attempt is the single most important risk factor for committing suicide in the general population.

Studies showed that sharing problems and suicidal thoughts and seeking professional counseling when required can help prevent one from committing suicide.