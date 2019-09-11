  • Wednesday 11th September 2019
Nijgadh International Airport to be completed in six years

  • Published on: September 11, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 11 September: Tourism, Civil Aviation and Culture Minister Yogesh Bhattarai has claimed that the Nijgadh International Airport is going to be constructed in six years.

    Addressing the Infrastructure Conference started from today in Kathmandu, Minister Bhattarai said that this is the good time for foreign investors to invest in Nepal.

    Minister Bhattarai also claimed that Nepal will be removed from the EU blacklist soon and Nepali airlines will be standardized better than the EU standard.

    He also said that Chinese and Indian support is important for construction of railway in the country.

