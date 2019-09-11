  • Wednesday 11th September 2019
PM Oli goes Teaching Hospital for health check-up

  • Published on: September 11, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 11 September: Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli reached the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj this morning for medical check-up.

    After undergoing treatment in Singapore, MP Oli, in a regular follow-up check, has gone to the Hospital. He had returned from Singapore last week.

    According to the Teaching Hospital, the team of physician led by director of the Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Center, Uttam Shrestha is observing PM Oli’s health report.

    Oli had returned Kathmandu on Friday, reports Annapurna Post daily.

