Kathmandu, 12 September: Home Minister Rambahadur Thapa’s younger brother Naresh Thapa is under the Police arrest on the charge of extortion.

Naresh is found in contact with Samirman Basnet, who has been alleged for being the main planner of the murder case of Saradkunar Gauchan, sitting chairman of the Federation of Construction Contractors two years ago, Kantipur daily reports.

People’s News Monitoring Service