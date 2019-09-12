  • Thursday 12th September 2019
People's Review

Nepal dragged into Sino-American dispute

  • Published on: September 12, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 12 September: The US Embassy in Kathmandu has asked clarification from the Foreign Ministry on Nepal’s commitment for Indo-Pacific Strategy after issuance of a statement by the Chinese Foreign Ministry following the visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Kathmandu.

    According to Kantipur daily, the Chinese Foreign Ministry, explaining the meeting between NCP co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda and Minister Wang Yi, has stated that Nepal has not recognized the US-led Indo-Pacific Strategy.

    Accordingly, Dahal has retreated Nepal’s stance on non-aligned foreign policy and opposes any attempt to stop China’s development, including riots in Hong Kong.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Home Minister Thapa’s brother arrested on the charge of extortion
    Home Minister Thapa’s brother arrested on the charge of extortion
    Prime Minister Oli informs Chinese President visiting soon
    Prime Minister Oli informs Chinese President visiting soon
    Law to protect excessive land of influential people
    Law to protect excessive land of influential people
    Nepal dragged into Sino-American dispute
    Nepal dragged into Sino-American dispute
    Chinese foreign minister concludes Kathmandu visit : President Xi likely to arrive in mid-October
    Chinese foreign minister concludes Kathmandu visit : President Xi likely to arrive in mid-October
    NC starts phase nationwide awareness campaign
    NC starts phase nationwide awareness campaign
    How is PM Oli’s health?
    How is PM Oli’s health?
    Indian monopoly in Kathmandu has been hijacked: Shrish S. Rana
    Indian monopoly in Kathmandu has been hijacked: Shrish S. Rana
    Nepal ranks 7th in suicide cases
    Nepal ranks 7th in suicide cases
    Balance of payment negative, foreign currency reserve critical
    Balance of payment negative, foreign currency reserve critical

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology