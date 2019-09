Kathmandu, 12 September: Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli has informed that Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to visit Nepal soon.

In a briefing to NCP Secretariat meeting on Wednesday, PM and party chair Oli informed that the recent visit of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was for preparation of the President Xi’s visit.

He said, the visit may take place in October.

People’s News Monitoring Service