  Thursday 12th September 2019
Three-nation tourism fair to be organised

  Published on: September 12, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 12 September: With the purpose of tourism promotion and attracting tourists in the Visit Nepal Year 2020, the Nepal-India-China expo is scheduled to be organised from 21 to 24 February, next year, according to the Nepal Visit Year 2020 Secretariat.

    The Secretariat has assigned the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Nepal to coordinate the tourism fair.

    Suraj Vaidya, national coordinator of the Visit Nepal Year 2020, addressing a press conference held on Wednesday, said that the event will be effective to bring two million tourists in the year, also, it will give positive message about Nepal.

    “The two countries are our neighbours and we have expected to meet our target with the tourists visiting from these countries”, said Vaidya.

    He sought for positive role of the media sector to success the Visit Nepal Year.

    The Expo will be participated by above two hundred buyers, above one hundred sellers and above 50 journalists from China and India, it is informed. Above one thousand tourism experts, local organizations and government organs will attend the expo, according to the Secretariat.

    Recent Posts

    Home Minister Thapa’s brother arrested on the charge of extortion
    Prime Minister Oli informs Chinese President visiting soon
    Law to protect excessive land of influential people
    Nepal dragged into Sino-American dispute
    Chinese foreign minister concludes Kathmandu visit : President Xi likely to arrive in mid-October
    NC starts 2nd phase nationwide awareness campaign
    How is PM Oli’s health?
    Indian monopoly in Kathmandu has been hijacked: Shrish S. Rana
    Nepal ranks 7th in suicide cases

