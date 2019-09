Kathmandu, 13 October: Home Minister Rambahadur Thapa’s younger brother Nareshkumar Thapa is learnt to have in regular contact with Samirman Basnet in the Central Jail.

Thapa was arrested by the Central Investigation Bureau of the Nepal Police on Tuesday following the statement by Pawan Khadka and Shailesh Prajapati, who have been arrested by the police on the charge of extorting money as per the plan of Basnet in the jail.

