  • Friday 13th September 2019
People's Review

Indians have felt discrimination on treatment of Minister S Jaishankar

  • Published on: September 13, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 13 September: Indians have felt discrimination while treating their External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar by the Nepal government during his visit to Nepal.

    They have made serious objection while receiving Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi by the Minister of State of the Nepal government but receiving the Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar by Foreign Secretary Shankar Bairagi.

    Also, during the courtesy call to the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Indians are dissatisfied from the sitting arrangement made for S Jaishankar, which was kept separate from PM’s chair, while, during the courtesy call by Chinese Minister Wang, the chairs were placed together with the PM, said a highly placed source closed to the Indian Embassy.

    To recall, the two ministers from neighbouring countries visited Kathmandu at separate occasions recently.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Indians have felt discrimination on treatment of Minister S Jaishankar
    Indians have felt discrimination on treatment of Minister S Jaishankar
    Home Minister’s younger brother’s connection with alleged culprit
    Home Minister’s younger brother’s connection with alleged culprit
    Nepal-US relations: America gets yet another jolt from the ruling party
    Nepal-US relations: America gets yet another jolt from the ruling party
    Three-nation tourism fair to be organised
    Three-nation tourism fair to be organised
    Home Minister Thapa’s brother arrested on the charge of extortion
    Home Minister Thapa’s brother arrested on the charge of extortion
    Prime Minister Oli informs Chinese President visiting soon
    Prime Minister Oli informs Chinese President visiting soon
    Law to protect excessive land of influential people
    Law to protect excessive land of influential people
    Nepal dragged into Sino-American dispute
    Nepal dragged into Sino-American dispute
    Chinese foreign minister concludes Kathmandu visit : President Xi likely to arrive in mid-October
    Chinese foreign minister concludes Kathmandu visit : President Xi likely to arrive in mid-October
    NC starts 2nd phase nationwide awareness campaign
    NC starts 2nd phase nationwide awareness campaign

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology