Indians have felt discrimination on treatment of Minister S Jaishankar

Kathmandu, 13 September: Indians have felt discrimination while treating their External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar by the Nepal government during his visit to Nepal.

They have made serious objection while receiving Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi by the Minister of State of the Nepal government but receiving the Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar by Foreign Secretary Shankar Bairagi.

Also, during the courtesy call to the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Indians are dissatisfied from the sitting arrangement made for S Jaishankar, which was kept separate from PM’s chair, while, during the courtesy call by Chinese Minister Wang, the chairs were placed together with the PM, said a highly placed source closed to the Indian Embassy.

To recall, the two ministers from neighbouring countries visited Kathmandu at separate occasions recently.

People’s News Monitoring Service