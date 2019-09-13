Nepal-US relations: America gets yet another jolt from the ruling party

Kathmandu, 13 September: Nepal Communist Party’s co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda’s remarks have given a strong jolt to the Americans.

During the meeting between Dahal and Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday, Dahal is learnt to have remarked Nepal’s commitment on non-aligned foreign policy and Nepal’s firm stance on one China policy. Accordingly, Dahal has learnt to have said Nepal’s disassociation in Indo-Pacific Strategy initiated by the US.

According to the Kantiur daily, Dahal has retreated Nepal’s stance on non-aligned foreign policy and she opposes any attempt to stop China’s development, including riots in Hong Kong.

The daily has reported that the summery of the talks has been uploaded by the Chinese Foreign Ministry on its official Website.

On Wednesday, the American Embassy sought explanation from the Nepal government on the above remarks by Dahal. Following the statement, on Thursday, American ambassador Randy Berry met with Foreign Secretary Shankar Das Bairagi to discuss on the statement released by the Chinese Foreign Ministry that said ruling party Co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal “disapproved” of the US-led Indo-Pacific Strategy, The Kathmandu Post Daily has reported.

“While Foreign Ministry officials were tight-lipped over the contents of Thursday’s conversation, they confirmed to the Post that Berry had reached the Office of the Foreign Secretary with his newly appointed Deputy Chief of Mission Manuel Micaller”, according to the Daily.

Meanwhile, Nepal government’s spokesman and Minister for Information and Communications Technology Gokul Banskota, in his weekly press meet Thursday afternoon, made clear that there has been no shift in Nepal’s foreign policy and Nepal’s relations with the neighbouring and friendly countries.

The government is well-aware on maintaining relations with friendly countries, he said.

“Be it [the] Indo-Pacific [Strategy], BRI or any other issue, as a sovereign country, we have always been mindful of our conduct with neighbours and friendly nations. There has been neither any change nor any deviation in our stated position”, The Kathmandu Post daily has stated.

The statement of the government spokesman makes clear that the government has neither declined nor supported party co-chairman Dahal’s remarks.

Meanwhile, Pampha Bhushal, MP from the ruling party and former minister, speaking in the Parliament, apprised party co-chairman’s stance on Nepal’s non-aligned foreign policy and opposed Nepal’s association in any of the groupings against the neighbouring country.

People’s News Monitoring Service