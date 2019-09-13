People preparing for demonstration arrested from Bashantapur Durwar

Kathmandu, 13 September: Police have arrested a large number of people gathered at the Bashantapur Durwar premises on the charge of preparing for demonstration in front of President Bidhya Devi Bhandari.

They were gathered at the Palace premises with the plan of organising demonstration in front of the President, said the Police.

The President, the Prime Minister and other VVIPs were scheduled to arrive at the Bashantapur Durwar to observe Indra Jatra festival, a festival celebrated by the people in the Valley.

The demonstration was planned to be orgaised by the National Identity Protection United Struggle Committee upon arrival of the President. The Police, who were informed about the plan, arrested a large number of people along with former DIG Bijayaraj Bhatta and former major Keshab Basnet. The Police have also recovered 248 black T-shirt and protest banner.

Those arrest people have been kept at the Mahendra Police Club.

People’s News Monitoring Service