Police arrest criminal don Sajan Gurung  

Kathmandu, 13 September: Police have arrested Sajan Gurung from Goldhunga, Kathmandu today.

Gurung was in the Police’s most wanted list.

When Gurung attempted to escape from the Police net, the Police had to open fire. The Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Branch had to open two rounds of fire to arrest Gurung.

According to the Police, Gurung was in contact with Samirmansingh Basnet, planner of the construction contractor Saradkumar Gauchan.

Gurung, wounded from the Police fire, is undergoing treatment at Bir Hospital.

Gurung, who is from Dhading, is involved in extortion of money for a long time.

People’s News Monitoring Service