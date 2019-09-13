  • Friday 13th September 2019
People's Review

Police arrest criminal don Sajan Gurung  

  • Published on: September 13, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 13 September: Police have arrested Sajan Gurung from Goldhunga, Kathmandu today.

    Gurung was in the Police’s most wanted list.

    When Gurung attempted to escape from the Police net, the Police had to open fire. The Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Branch had to open two rounds of fire to arrest Gurung.

    According to the Police, Gurung was in contact with Samirmansingh Basnet, planner of the construction contractor Saradkumar Gauchan.

    Gurung, wounded from the Police fire, is undergoing treatment at Bir Hospital.

    Gurung, who is from Dhading, is involved in extortion of money for a long time.

