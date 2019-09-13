  • Friday 13th September 2019
People's Review

Why NCP is hurting the US time and again?

  • Published on: September 13, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 13 September: There is a remarkable contribution of the Westerners, including the US in empowering the communist parties in Nepal. Also, the communist leaders in the country have served enormously the Westerners in declaring Nepal a secular, federal republic nation.

    In spite of such exchange of support, the Westerners, including the US have not received cooperation as per their wish from the communists in the government.

    Talking about the recent activities of the communist government in Nepal, Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda supported the anti-American and anti-European establishment in Venezuela by denouncing Western intervention there. When the Americans wished to know formal stance of the Nepal government, Dahal retreated that his remarks were the ruling communist party’s official line.

    Later, when the American ambassador called on Prachanda, the later regretted saying that he was under pressure from the party workers to make such remarks.

    Then after, Dahal’s relations with the US had improved and he, along with his ailing wife Sita and other family members visited the US, furthermore, he had the opportunity to hold meetings with the State Department officials in the US.

    The Americans might have believed that things were okay then after. But at the invitation of the sister organization of the ruling party, Venezuelan president’s son visited Kathmandu and attended a seminar organised to express solidarity to the present anti-American and anti-European government in Venezuela.

    Therefore, the present remarks by Dahal against the US are not an odd. According to a NCP central committee leader, Dahal’s remarks are based on the political document of the party.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Why NCP is hurting the US time and again?
    Why NCP is hurting the US time and again?
    Indians have felt discrimination on treatment of Minister S Jaishankar
    Indians have felt discrimination on treatment of Minister S Jaishankar
    Home Minister’s younger brother’s connection with alleged culprit
    Home Minister’s younger brother’s connection with alleged culprit
    Nepal-US relations: America gets yet another jolt from the ruling party
    Nepal-US relations: America gets yet another jolt from the ruling party
    Three-nation tourism fair to be organised
    Three-nation tourism fair to be organised
    Home Minister Thapa’s brother arrested on the charge of extortion
    Home Minister Thapa’s brother arrested on the charge of extortion
    Prime Minister Oli informs Chinese President visiting soon
    Prime Minister Oli informs Chinese President visiting soon
    Law to protect excessive land of influential people
    Law to protect excessive land of influential people
    Nepal dragged into Sino-American dispute
    Nepal dragged into Sino-American dispute
    Chinese foreign minister concludes Kathmandu visit : President Xi likely to arrive in mid-October
    Chinese foreign minister concludes Kathmandu visit : President Xi likely to arrive in mid-October

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology