Why NCP is hurting the US time and again?

Kathmandu, 13 September: There is a remarkable contribution of the Westerners, including the US in empowering the communist parties in Nepal. Also, the communist leaders in the country have served enormously the Westerners in declaring Nepal a secular, federal republic nation.

In spite of such exchange of support, the Westerners, including the US have not received cooperation as per their wish from the communists in the government.

Talking about the recent activities of the communist government in Nepal, Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda supported the anti-American and anti-European establishment in Venezuela by denouncing Western intervention there. When the Americans wished to know formal stance of the Nepal government, Dahal retreated that his remarks were the ruling communist party’s official line.

Later, when the American ambassador called on Prachanda, the later regretted saying that he was under pressure from the party workers to make such remarks.

Then after, Dahal’s relations with the US had improved and he, along with his ailing wife Sita and other family members visited the US, furthermore, he had the opportunity to hold meetings with the State Department officials in the US.

The Americans might have believed that things were okay then after. But at the invitation of the sister organization of the ruling party, Venezuelan president’s son visited Kathmandu and attended a seminar organised to express solidarity to the present anti-American and anti-European government in Venezuela.

Therefore, the present remarks by Dahal against the US are not an odd. According to a NCP central committee leader, Dahal’s remarks are based on the political document of the party.

People’s News Monitoring Service