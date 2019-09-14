  • Saturday 14th September 2019
People's Review

Jibanram Shrestha elected as NOC chair

  • Published on: September 14, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 14 September: Jibanram Shrestha has been elected as the chairman of the Nepal Olympic Committee (NOC).

    Shrestha bagged 17 votes securing his victory. His rival former chairman Umeshlal Shrestha bagged 10 votes.

    Accordingly, Nilendraraj Shrestha from Jibanram’s panel has been elected as the general secretary. He bagged 15 votes against his rival Purendrabikram Lakhe, 12 votes.

    The election was held this afternoon.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

