King’s presence sought at Indrajatra festival

Kathmandu, 14 September: Locals demanded King’s presence at the Indrajatra festival in Bashantapur Dabali on Friday.

The festival was affect for some time after such a demand from the crowd. The Police arrested a group of people including former Nepal Police DIG Bijaya Bhatta on the charge of being involved in demonstration. One former Nepal Army official was also arrested.

In the past, the King used to grace the Indrajatra festival and pay darshan of living Goddesses Kumari. After end of the monarchial rule, the President has started to visit the festival, according to Reporters Nepal news portal.

People’s News Monitoring Service