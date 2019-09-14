Malaysia opens for Nepali labours

Kathmandu, 14 September: Malaysia has finally implemented the labour agreement signed between Nepal and Malaysia 11 months ago.

The meeting of the technical committee of both the countries held in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday has concluded with the decision of implementation of the agreement.

Nepali labourers going to Malaysia will not have to pay any fee as the employer company will pay all the costs.

It is believed that from coming week, the Nepali labours can go to Malaysia under the new agreement.

