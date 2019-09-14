NCP to discuss on co-chair Prachanda’s remarks on foreign relations

Kathmandu, 14 September: Nepal Communist Party (NCP) will discuss on what party co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda had remarked during his meeting with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang YI recently.

According to the Annapurna Post vernacular daily, party spokesman Narayankaji Shrestha said that what had co-chairman Prachanda remarked during the meeting, it has not been confirmed. “Presently, chairman Dahal is in a tour of the Eastern Nepal. This issue will be discussed after his return,” Shrestha said.

In diplomatic affairs, all the leaders, and even the opposition leaders should have uniformity, Shrestha said and informed that the ruling party will make efforts for such uniformity while speaking on issues related to foreign affairs in days to come.

An official closed to the Prime Minister said that the PM had already alerted to the other chairman to maintain responsibility while speaking on sensitive issues. He said that while speaking on diplomatic issues, the secretariat meeting should discuss and maintain uniformity.

Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali said that he was unaware on which context and how party chairman had remarked.

Gyawali said, “We are studying on which context the chairman had expressed his views and how the issue was made public”.

“Nepal’s diplomacy starts from neighbouring countries and we develop bilateral relations with every friendly countries, however, we have the policy for not viewing such relations by comparing with each other country,” Gyawali made clear Nepal’s stance on foreign policy.

“Americans have expressed concern on the chairman’s views and we have tried to make clear on our stance. We are firm on our previous stance on Indo-Pacific Strategy,” the Minister said.

People’s News Monitoring Service