Nepal may not exist: Prof. Chaitanya Mishra

Professor Chaitanya Mishra, in his recent publication, “Loktattra Ra Aajako Marxbad” (democracy and today’s Marxism) has gestured on disappearance of Nepal from the global map. In an interview published in the Naya Patrika daily, when the very question was put forward on him, he has replied:

“Nothing is permanent. There were above 500 states in India. Where have they been disappeared? Of late, while reaching to Kashmir, they all have been merged into India. However, a few nations, including Nepal have been saved. This is a matter of glory for all of us. This provides some responsibilities [to us]. We have to shoulder these responsibilities.

But if we feel “we may not remain”, it has to be taken as an alarm on us.”

