PM not going out of Baluatar

Kathmandu, 14 September: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli didn’t attend the Indrajatra festival on Friday afternoon. President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, VP Nandabahadur Pun, Chief Justice Cholendra S JB Rana, along with other VIPs attended the function at Bashantapur.

Earlier, PM Oli had assured to inaugurate the electric bus after his return from Singapore. At the last hours, Oli cancelled the programme organised by Sundar Yatayat, which has started operation of electric buses in Ring Road.

Of late, Oli is rarely seen in public functions. The main reason is his health condition. He is calling the Cabinet meeting also in Baluatar, his official residence.

His physicians have advised him for not heavy duty but more relax, according to Reporters Nepal news portal.

People’s News Monitoring Service