Prachanda clarifies his stance on foreign policy

Kathmandu, 14 September: Addressing a press conference in Ilam this morning, Nepal Communist Party (NCP) co-chair Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda said that he had no intention to destroy relations with any of the friendly countries.

Indicating towards the recent controversy surfaced after his remarks during his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Prachanda said that he has wished to see equal relations with all the friendly countries.

Meanwhile, a source in the Foreign Ministry informed that the government is not ready to join any of the groupings against the neighbouring countries, nevertheless, the government has maintained silence specially on the issue of joining the American club under the Indo-Pacific Strategy. Moving one step forward, Prachanda disclosed the government’s policy towards the neighbouring countries, which has created problem for the government.

People’s News Monitoring Service