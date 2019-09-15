  • Sunday 15th September 2019
Dispute on naturalized citizenship continues

  • Published on: September 15, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 15 September: The State Management committee in the Federal Parliament has failed to resolve the dispute in citizenship law amendment bill. The Committee has decided to resolve the dispute through the meeting of senior level leaders of the political parties.

    The Nepali Congress MPs are demanding to continue the provision in the Nepali Citizenship Law 2063 while granting naturalized citizenship to those foreign brides and grooms.

    On the other hand, the ruling party has demanded to introduce the provision of at least seven years for receiving naturalized citizenship by those who marry Nepali citizens.

    As per the provision in the 2063 law, foreigners got married to the Nepali citizens can start process to get Nepali citizenship immediately after the marriage.

