Flight delayed due to the Minister, passengers become angry

  • Published on: September 15, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 15 September: Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Yogesh Bhattarai’s delayed arrival at the airport delayed the Buddha Air’s Nepalgunj-Kathmandu flight by one hour Saturday afternoon.

    Some passengers have protested the Minister’s delayed arrival. The video protesting by the passengers uploaded in social media has become viral since yesterday.

    Passengers have sought clarification from the Minister for one hour delay of the flight.

    The minister, however, has regretted for the delay saying that he was delayed by 15 minutes as the programme he was attending was delayed.

    Worst state of highways linking Kathmandu Valley
    Flight delayed due to the Minister, passengers become angry
    How powerful is Shailung Construction Company?
    Dispute on naturalized citizenship continues
    Indian dissatisfied with Nepali foreign policy
    Jibanram Shrestha elected as NOC chair
    PM not going out of Baluatar
    King’s presence sought at Indrajatra festival
    Prachanda clarifies his stance on foreign policy
    Malaysia opens for Nepali labours

