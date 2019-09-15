Flight delayed due to the Minister, passengers become angry

Kathmandu, 15 September: Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Yogesh Bhattarai’s delayed arrival at the airport delayed the Buddha Air’s Nepalgunj-Kathmandu flight by one hour Saturday afternoon.

Some passengers have protested the Minister’s delayed arrival. The video protesting by the passengers uploaded in social media has become viral since yesterday.

Passengers have sought clarification from the Minister for one hour delay of the flight.

The minister, however, has regretted for the delay saying that he was delayed by 15 minutes as the programme he was attending was delayed.

People’s News Monitoring Service