Gyanendra Shahi manhandled

Kathmandu, 15 September: Gyanendra Shahi, a anti-corruption campaigner, who had strongly protested Minister Yogesh Bhattarai responsible for delaying the Buddha Air flight from Nepalgunj to Kathmandu on Saturday afternoon, has been manhandled in Pulchowk today.

Shahi, who was holding a press conference on corruption practices in the country, had to face questions related to his attempt to defame the Minister.

When Shahi questioned identity of those who were questioning on Saturday’s incident, the group had manhandled to Shahi.

The Police had taken under control to Shahi and later he was released.

People’s News Monitoring Service