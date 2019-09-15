How powerful is Shailung Construction Company?

Kathmandu, 15 September: The Shailung construction is infamous on holding construction projects by bidding low than the estimated amount and keeping pending the project for years. Even though, the construction company has been able to escape from blacklisting under the political protection.

The Shailung Arvali Infra Pawer JV was rewarded with the 15 kms long Bhaktapur (Bhakeko Pari)-Nagarkot road construction and expansion project in 2070 BS. The road had to be completed within two years. Even after spending six years, the construction works have not been completed. As per the practice, the company had to be blacklisted by the government, however, under the political protection, the company is going to get further one year to complete the project, reports Nagarik daily.

Party leaders have given protection to such infamous construction companies, therefore, they are beyond punishment. The government officials say if any officer will initiate action against such construction companies, he will be transferred.

Not to forget, owner of the Shailung Construction Sharada Adhikari is the house owner of NCP co-chair Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda. There is strong backing of Dahal to Adhikari.

Shailung Construction has occupied different 11 road projects, including Balaju-Ranipauwa Road, Dholahiti-Saraswati Kunda Road, Kapan-Akashdhara Road, Aakashdhara- Baluwakhani Road, 9.1 kilometer stretch of Tripureshwar-Kalanki-Nagdhunga Road etc.

All the projects are yet to be completed even after expire of given deadline.

People’s News Monitoring Service.