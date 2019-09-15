Indian dissatisfied with Nepali foreign policy

Kathmandu, 15 September: Dr Nihar Nayek, researcher in the Institute for Defence Studies and Analysis, India, has remarked that Nepal’s foreign policy based on equidistance relations with neighbouring countries is not in the interests of India, although being a closest neighbour.

In the past one and a half years, Nepal has been saying that its foreign policy is based on equidistance, balanced, inter-cooperation and indifference, she has not clarified further, he has remarked.

In his first tenure, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Nepal for four times, on the other hand, the possible visit of the Chinese President, that too will be for just nine hours, he has remarked.

“Equidistance should be applied in all areas,” he said.

He was addressing a seminar on “Nepal’s Foreign Policy in the New Context” organised by Niti Anusthan Pratishthan Nepal and Institute of Crisis Management Studies on Saturday in Kathmandu.

The programme was also addressed by journalist Srikrishna Anirudra Gautam, Dr Ram Thapaliya and Deputy Chief of Mission of the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, Dr Ajaya Kumar, according to the Nagarik daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service