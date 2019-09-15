  • Sunday 15th September 2019
People's Review

SC rejects to issue interim order on Ajaya Sumargi’s appeal

  • Published on: September 15, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 15 September: The Supreme Court today denied to issue interim order on the case of Ajaya Sumargi owned Nepal Satellite Telecom.

    The bench of SC justices Ishwor Khatiwada and Manojkumar Sharma has taken such a decision today.

    Sumargi had filed the case after the Big Tax Payers’ Office’s decision against tax manipulation by him while selling 75 percent share of the company 7 years ago. The Office had alleged Sumargi for trying to escape from paying 4 billion 319 million 579 thousand rupees as profit tax.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

