Worst state of highways linking Kathmandu Valley

Kathmandu, 15 September: There left just two weeks for the Nepali’s greatest festival Dasain, however, the condition of all the highways connecting Kathmandu Valley is very poor.

To recall, during the Dasain festival most of the people working or studying in the Valley return home. Therefore, all the highways remain busy during the festival.

However, this year, as road improvement project has been delayed mostly due to the negligence of the Road Department and the construction companies, hundreds of thousand people are going to suffer due to the bad condition of the roads.

The Kalanki-Thankot road is the lifeline of the Valley. But the road expansion project is yet to be completed. The road is in a very poor state.

Balkhu-Hetauda road is also in a very bad condition due to landslide in many places.

People’s News Monitoring Service