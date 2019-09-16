Biplav group changing strategy

Kathmandu, 16 September: Of late, Nepal Communist Party (NC) Biplav group has changed its strategy. As a large number of party workers gone under the police arrest and many workers quit the party and joined the ruling party, Biplav group has changed the strategy.

As per the new strategy, this group has become flexible for dialogue with the government, according to reports.

Of late, above 800 party workers of the Biplav group have been arrested by the Police and the flow of quitting the party has also increased.

People’s News Monitoring Service