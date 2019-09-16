Money laundering: Only junior level government employees under CIAA net

Kathmandu, 16 September: The Commission for Investigation on Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has kept secret above 14o cases of money laundering. Although CIAA is investigation of money laundering cases, high-ranking government officials and those protected by the political leaders out of the CIAA net and they are going to escape easily.

Only those non-gazette first and second class officers, known as junior level government officials are under the CIAA investigation.

From construction contractors to high officials are under the CIAA investigation, according to a CIAA source. However, investigation on the high-ranking personalities has not reached to any conclusion. Accordingly, political leaders alleged for money laundering cases, are not in the CIAA investigation.

People’s News Monitoring Service