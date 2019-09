Kathmandu, 16 September: An unidentified group has shoot-dead Mahendra Kurmi, 35 in Omsatiya-5 Patkholi, Rupandehi and looted five hundred thousand rupees Sunday afternoon.

Kurmi was returning home along with his wife Bijayalaxmi and child on his bike after withdrawing cash from the Himalayan Bank in Bhairahawa. In the meantime, he was shot-down by unidentified group and looted cash.

The culprits are out of the Police net.

People’s News Monitoring Service