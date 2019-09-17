DPM Yadav flying to the US to escape Constitution Day

Kathmandu, Upendra Yadav, Deputy Prime Minister and chairman of the Federal Socialist Party, is flying to the US on 18 September, to escape the Constitution Day ceremony on 2o September.

The government has given national holiday and asked all the Nepalis to participate and observe the Constitution Day with great fanfare compulsorily.

Meanwhile, Yadav led party in the government has decided for neither celebrating nor protesting the constitution day.

The Tarai based Rastriya Janata Party has also decided to remain indifference on celebrating the constitution day. To recall, the Tarai based parties have formed government in Province No 2.

People’s News Monitoring Service