Home Minister Thapa’s brother hospitalized

Kathmandu, 17 September: Home Minister Rambahadur Thapa’s younger brother Nareshkumar Thapa, who was arrested by the Police on the charge of extortion of money, is admitted at the Chirayou Hospital in Maharajgunj.

Immediately after his arrest by Central Investigation Bureau of the Nepal Police, Thapa, by bringing a medical prescription, has been admitted at the Hospital.

The Hospital source confirmed that Thapa is undergoing treatment at the Hospital.

Bureau said that Thapa is hospitalized since Wednesday, according to Nagarik daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service