  • Tuesday 17th September 2019
People's Review

Home Minister Thapa’s brother hospitalized

  • Published on: September 17, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 17 September: Home Minister Rambahadur Thapa’s younger brother Nareshkumar Thapa, who was arrested by the Police on the charge of extortion of money, is admitted at the Chirayou Hospital in Maharajgunj.

    Immediately after his arrest by Central Investigation Bureau of the Nepal Police, Thapa, by bringing a medical prescription, has been admitted at the Hospital.

    The Hospital source confirmed that Thapa is undergoing treatment at the Hospital.

    Bureau said that Thapa is hospitalized since Wednesday, according to Nagarik daily.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Home Minister Thapa’s brother hospitalized
    Home Minister Thapa’s brother hospitalized
    Nepal Airlines asked to dispose two aircraft
    Nepal Airlines asked to dispose two aircraft
    Madhav Nepal’s strategy
    Madhav Nepal’s strategy
    Baburam, Upendra neither to celebrate not to oppose the constitution day event
    Baburam, Upendra neither to celebrate not to oppose the constitution day event
    Money laundering: Only junior level government employees under CIAA net
    Money laundering: Only junior level government employees under CIAA net
    Biplav group changing strategy
    Biplav group changing strategy
    Murder just for five hundred thousand rupees
    Murder just for five hundred thousand rupees
    SC rejects to issue interim order on Ajaya Sumargi’s appeal
    SC rejects to issue interim order on Ajaya Sumargi’s appeal
    Gyanendra Shahi manhandled
    Gyanendra Shahi manhandled
    Worst state of highways linking Kathmandu Valley
    Worst state of highways linking Kathmandu Valley

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology