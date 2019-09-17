  • Tuesday 17th September 2019
Indian PM Modi extends thanks to PM Oli in Nepali language

  • Published on: September 17, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 17 September: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended thanks to PM KP Sharma Oli for his birthday greetings to the former.

    Oli had used different three languages – English, Hindi and Gujrati – while extending birthday greeting to Modi.

    In reply, Modi has extended thanks for the birthday greetings in Nepali language.

    Modi has said: “My friend Prime Minister Olijee, I wish to extend thanks for your best wishes. I highly respect your greetings.”

    Both the leaders have used their twitter account while exchanging message. Modi is celebrating his 69th birthday today.

