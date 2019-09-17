Indian PM Modi extends thanks to PM Oli in Nepali language

Kathmandu, 17 September: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended thanks to PM KP Sharma Oli for his birthday greetings to the former.

Oli had used different three languages – English, Hindi and Gujrati – while extending birthday greeting to Modi.

In reply, Modi has extended thanks for the birthday greetings in Nepali language.

Modi has said: “My friend Prime Minister Olijee, I wish to extend thanks for your best wishes. I highly respect your greetings.”

Both the leaders have used their twitter account while exchanging message. Modi is celebrating his 69th birthday today.

People’s News Monitoring service