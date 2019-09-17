Madhav Nepal’s strategy

Kathmandu, 17 September: What will be the next move of Madhav Nepal, who is extremely dissatisfied with party-chair and PM KP Sharma Oli.

Nepal believes that he has strong organization in district level as well as province level and central level. However, for the time being, he is in minority in the party secretariat, that too, will be favourable for him in future.

He has put forward the proposal of one person one post, which will come into discussion in the upcoming party secretariat meeting.

Party’s co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda worked as the executive chairman of the party during Oli’s Singapore stay. Will Prachanda continue as the executive chairman, Oli has not made clear. On the other hand, addressing a gathering in Jhapa, home district of Oli, Prachanda described his qualification and capability to run the party. This is the indication that Prachanda has started his claim to the post of the party chairman.

If Oli will not fulfill Prachanda’s present wish, it is clear that he will side with Madhav Nepal.

Nepal has remained silent on the decision of uplifting JN Khanal’s position in the party by degrading Nepal. Nepal wants to bring Khanal in his group, thus, he has not opposed the party decision against Nepal.

Also, Nepal has silently supported nomination of Bamdev Gautam as the party vice chairman. This also belongs to Nepal’s long term strategy to bring Gautam in his camp.

People’s News Monitoring Service