  • Tuesday 17th September 2019
People's Review

Madhav Nepal’s strategy

  • Published on: September 17, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 17 September: What will be the next move of Madhav Nepal, who is extremely dissatisfied with party-chair and PM KP Sharma Oli.

    Nepal believes that he has strong organization in district level as well as province level and central level. However, for the time being, he is in minority in the party secretariat, that too, will be favourable for him in future.

    He has put forward the proposal of one person one post, which will come into discussion in the upcoming party secretariat meeting.

    Party’s co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda worked as the executive chairman of the party during Oli’s Singapore stay. Will Prachanda continue as the executive chairman, Oli has not made clear. On the other hand, addressing a gathering in Jhapa, home district of Oli, Prachanda described his qualification and capability to run the party. This is the indication that Prachanda has started his claim to the post of the party chairman.

    If Oli will not fulfill Prachanda’s present wish, it is clear that he will side with Madhav Nepal.

    Nepal has remained silent on the decision of uplifting JN Khanal’s position in the party by degrading Nepal. Nepal wants to bring Khanal in his group, thus, he has not opposed the party decision against Nepal.

    Also, Nepal has silently supported nomination of Bamdev Gautam as the party vice chairman. This also belongs to Nepal’s long term strategy to bring Gautam in his camp.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Home Minister Thapa’s brother hospitalized
    Home Minister Thapa’s brother hospitalized
    Nepal Airlines asked to dispose two aircraft
    Nepal Airlines asked to dispose two aircraft
    Madhav Nepal’s strategy
    Madhav Nepal’s strategy
    Baburam, Upendra neither to celebrate not to oppose the constitution day event
    Baburam, Upendra neither to celebrate not to oppose the constitution day event
    Money laundering: Only junior level government employees under CIAA net
    Money laundering: Only junior level government employees under CIAA net
    Biplav group changing strategy
    Biplav group changing strategy
    Murder just for five hundred thousand rupees
    Murder just for five hundred thousand rupees
    SC rejects to issue interim order on Ajaya Sumargi’s appeal
    SC rejects to issue interim order on Ajaya Sumargi’s appeal
    Gyanendra Shahi manhandled
    Gyanendra Shahi manhandled
    Worst state of highways linking Kathmandu Valley
    Worst state of highways linking Kathmandu Valley

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology