Nepal Airlines asked to dispose two aircraft

Kathmandu, 17 September: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has been asked to dispose its two China made aircraft by the International Relations Committee in the Federal Parliamentarian.

The Committee, analyzing the performance report and to reduce loss faced by the Corporation, has asked to dispose 58-seat MA-60 aircraft. The two aircraft were brought into operation by NAC six years ago.

Since operation of the two aircraft, the NAC is continuously facing loss, according to the report.

The Committee, on operation of four 18 seat Y-12 E aircraft, has given directive for resolving problems related the aircraft through diplomatic efforts. The Committee has given directive to make efforts on supply of necessary spare parts with the manufacturing company, according to the Annapurna Post daily.

