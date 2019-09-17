  • Tuesday 17th September 2019
People's Review

Nepal Airlines asked to dispose two aircraft

  • Published on: September 17, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 17 September: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has been asked to dispose its two China made aircraft by the International Relations Committee in the Federal Parliamentarian.

    The Committee, analyzing the performance report and to reduce loss faced by the Corporation, has asked to dispose 58-seat MA-60 aircraft. The two aircraft were brought into operation by NAC six years ago.

    Since operation of the two aircraft, the NAC is continuously facing loss, according to the report.

    The Committee, on operation of four 18 seat Y-12 E aircraft, has given directive for resolving problems related the aircraft through diplomatic efforts. The Committee has given directive to make efforts on supply of necessary spare parts with the manufacturing company, according to the Annapurna Post daily.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Home Minister Thapa’s brother hospitalized
    Home Minister Thapa’s brother hospitalized
    Nepal Airlines asked to dispose two aircraft
    Nepal Airlines asked to dispose two aircraft
    Madhav Nepal’s strategy
    Madhav Nepal’s strategy
    Baburam, Upendra neither to celebrate not to oppose the constitution day event
    Baburam, Upendra neither to celebrate not to oppose the constitution day event
    Money laundering: Only junior level government employees under CIAA net
    Money laundering: Only junior level government employees under CIAA net
    Biplav group changing strategy
    Biplav group changing strategy
    Murder just for five hundred thousand rupees
    Murder just for five hundred thousand rupees
    SC rejects to issue interim order on Ajaya Sumargi’s appeal
    SC rejects to issue interim order on Ajaya Sumargi’s appeal
    Gyanendra Shahi manhandled
    Gyanendra Shahi manhandled
    Worst state of highways linking Kathmandu Valley
    Worst state of highways linking Kathmandu Valley

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology