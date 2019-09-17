  • Tuesday 17th September 2019
People's Review

Nepal says North Koreans to quit the country following the US pressure

  • Published on: September 17, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 17 September: The Nepal government, after frequent pressure from the Americans, has asked the North Koreans operating their business in Nepal to close them and quit Nepal.

    The government, however, said that under the UN direction, has taken such a step.

    The American Embassy is learnt to have given written protest to the Nepal government asking closure of the North Korean business and ousting the North Korean citizens working in Nepal.

    The Americans had alleged the North Korean citizens were involved in hacking of the financial accounts of the Americans from Nepal. Also, the Americans had expressed security threats from the North Koreans staying in Kathmandu.

    People's News Monitoring Service

