Prime Minister extends B’day wishes to Indian PM Modi in three languages

Kathmandu, 17 September: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has extended birthday wishes to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in three different languages.

Oli has extended the message to Oli via Twitter. He has used English, Hindi and Gujrati languages while extending birthday wishes to Modi.

“Heartiest greeting to Prime Minister Sri Narendra Modiji on your auspicious birthday. I wish for your good health, happiness and well-being.”

“We will continue to work together for further consolidating multifaceted Nepal-India relations,” Oli has written.

Modi is observing his 69th birthday on Tuesday (today), reports Image Khabar Online portal.

People’s News Monitoring Service