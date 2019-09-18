America didn’t pressure Nepal to support Indo-Pacific Strategy

Kathmandu, 18 September: Clinton Brown, choef, political section in the US Embassy, said that the US has never forced Nepal to be a part of the Indo-Pacific Strategy.

Addressing a programme on Tuesday, Brown clarified that it is not against China and not a US “Strategy” but a “Policy” according to reports.

“We are all for a free and independent Asia-Pacific. That is our policy. We haven’t made anyone sign to be a part of this policy,” he said.

“This policy isn’t anti-China. It isn’t against any country. This policy is for all. I ask people not to take it as an anti-China policy,” he clarified.

“Nepal should now start questioning anyone who comes to Nepal and says it will do something for free. This includes for the US too. I’m proud to say that the US has been helping Nepal in the education and health sector along with infrastructure. We have no selfishness. Our only wish is Nepal become pro-Nepal, that’s it.”

People’s News Monitoring Service