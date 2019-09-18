  • Wednesday 18th September 2019
People's Review

America didn’t pressure Nepal to support Indo-Pacific Strategy

  • Published on: September 18, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 18 September: Clinton Brown, choef, political section in the US Embassy, said that the US has never forced Nepal to be a part of the Indo-Pacific Strategy.

    Addressing a programme on Tuesday, Brown clarified that it is not against China and not a US “Strategy” but a “Policy” according to reports.

    “We are all for a free and independent Asia-Pacific. That is our policy. We haven’t made anyone sign to be a part of this policy,” he  said.

    “This policy isn’t anti-China. It isn’t against any country. This policy is for all. I ask people not to take it as an anti-China policy,” he clarified.

    “Nepal should now start questioning anyone who comes to Nepal and says it will do something for free. This includes for the US too.  I’m proud to say that the US has been helping Nepal in the education and health sector along with infrastructure. We have no selfishness. Our only wish is Nepal become pro-Nepal, that’s it.”

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    America didn’t pressure Nepal to support Indo-Pacific Strategy
    America didn’t pressure Nepal to support Indo-Pacific Strategy
    Construction companies under political protection
    Construction companies under political protection
    DPM in Minister led delegation
    DPM in Minister led delegation
    Indian PM Modi extends thanks to PM Oli in Nepali language
    Indian PM Modi extends thanks to PM Oli in Nepali language
    DPM Yadav flying to the US to escape Constitution Day
    DPM Yadav flying to the US to escape Constitution Day
    Nepal says North Koreans to quit the country following the US pressure
    Nepal says North Koreans to quit the country following the US pressure
    Prime Minister extends B’day wishes to Indian PM Modi in three languages
    Prime Minister extends B’day wishes to Indian PM Modi in three languages
    Home Minister Thapa’s brother hospitalized
    Home Minister Thapa’s brother hospitalized
    Nepal Airlines asked to dispose two aircraft
    Nepal Airlines asked to dispose two aircraft
    Madhav Nepal’s strategy
    Madhav Nepal’s strategy

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology