  • Wednesday 18th September 2019
People's Review

Amnesty International lauds for Kashmiri people

  • Published on: September 18, 2019

    • By Our Reporter
    Amnesty International Nepal has submitted a letter to the Indian ambassador in Kathmandu urging humanity for the people of Kashmir.
    Amnesty International Nepal director Niranjan Thapaliya, in the letter, has expressed deep concern over the indefinite draconian communications faced by the people of Kashmir in India.
    “The right of freedom of movement and right to freedom of expression and pinion of the people continues to be paralyzed in Kashmir, the Amnesty International has drawn attention of the Indian government.
    It has further appealed to the government of India to immediately stop the repressive clampdown on all communication channels – telephone, internet, cellular and cable networks and lift the blanket restrictions in Kashmir.

