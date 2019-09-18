BABBLES: Minister Yogesh Bhattarai

Minister Yogesh Bhattarai

The Nepalgunj-Kathmandu flight of the Buddha Air on Saturday afternoon was delayed by one hour as the aircraft had to wait for Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation.

Other passengers irritated from the delay in the flight questioned the Minister for holding the aircraft. He was also asked why the TIA was closed during the Prime Minister and President’s flights.

Minister Bhattarai was considered as one among the hopeful young generation leaders in the Nepal Communist Party. However, since, he assumed office as a minister, he is losing his popular image as he is speaking a lot than he works.

Bhattarai, however, regretted on the incident, He has blamed the involvement of the anti-establishment people who had tried to insult him.

Bhattarai may be aware that Mexico’s environment minister had tendered resignation as a flight was delayed causing trouble to other passengers due to her reason.

But, Bhattarai’s supporters tried to manhandle Gyanendra Shahi, who was also in the same place. Shahi, an anti-corruption campaigner, had uploaded a video displaying irritated passengers’ anger. Shahi was not only manhandled, but also had to spend one night in the police custody in Lalitpur.

Maybe, this is called “sovereign people”!

The Nepali Congress drama

The Nepali congress is a democratic party by birth. It doesn’t need to practice and respect democratic values. And the Nepali Congress is the main opposition party and still not playing the role of an opposition. The central committee of the party has become a venue for the NC leaders to fight with each other. When they are not satisfied from a verbal war in the central committee, the leaders go to the streets and speak against each other. This is the main role of the party at present.

Now, the Tarun Dal – known as youth organization of the party occupied by the retired youths, which has been unable to conduct its national convention publicly showed an interesting drama. The president ousted the general secretary, accordingly, the general secretary ousted the president. It is learnt that the two old-aged youth leaders are divided into Deuba faction and Poudel faction in the party. Let’s enjoy democracy!

Return of monarchy

NC President Sher Bahadur Deuba, addressing a public gathering in Western Nepal said that there is no chance for the return of the institution of monarchy. Why Deuba is worried about the return of monarchy? Similarly, NCP co-chairmen KP Sharma Oli and Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda, speaking at different occasions, have remarked that the return of monarchy is impossible.

Certainly, when they saw the possibility of the return of monarchy due to the increasing level of frustration among the general public towards the political leaders and political system, they have started to make remarks about the future of the institution of monarchy.

In politics, nothing is impossible. And in the Nepali politics, everything is possible. When the then NC president Girija Prasad Koirala was demanding for restoration of the already dissolved parliament, it was a rare possibility as it was like making alive an already burnt dead body! It became possible only in Nepal. Therefore, monarchy may return in Nepal not because any efforts from the monarch but due to the non-performance of the political leaders!

NC on naturalized citizenship

NC leader Bimalndra Nidhi, who is known to be Christian spokesman in the party, said that his party cannot wait for 7 years just to get naturalized citizenship for the India born daughters-in-law.

If so, can he amend the Indian citizenship law with the provision of providing naturalized citizenship to the foreigners married to the Indian boys?

Country in disarray

The Prime Minister is sick, the co-chairman in his party is mentally disturbed, the main opposition party the Nepali Congress is in disarray and the Madhesi parties do not know how to move forward. At this juncture, it is useless to except anything to be done by the government when there is high level of corruption in the bureaucracy and the police too. Except blame each other, the parties seem to have nothing else to do. But while the foreigners are clapping their hands in glee, the common citizens are suffering as never before. But this is the system which they welcomed with open arms, and it is their duty to chase away all such bad people who are destroying the country!