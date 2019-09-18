Construction companies under political protection

Kathmandu, 18 September: There are hundreds of construction companies which have failed to complete construction projects on time, yet they have been able to escape from blacklisting. Just around five dozen companies have been blacklisted.

Through the political reach and manipulation in bureaucracy, such companies have been able to escape from blacklisting.

The duty of Public Procurement Monitoring Office is to monitor and blacklist such construction companies which have failed to complete the construction project on time.

According to an investigation conducted by the Commission for Investigation on Abuse of Authority (CIAA), one thousand eight hundred projects are incomplete due to the negligence of the construction companies. However, only 58 construction companies are blacklisted, according to Nagarik daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service