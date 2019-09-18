  • Wednesday 18th September 2019
DPM in Minister led delegation

  • Published on: September 18, 2019

    • Kathmandu, 18 September: Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali is leading Nepali delegation to the 74th UN General Assembly this year. Odd to note, Deputy Prime Minister Upendra Yadav, who is third senior minister in the cabinet, is attending the UN General Assembly led by Foreign Minister Gyawali, who is fifth in the cabinet hierarchy.

    Foreign Minister Gyawali is going to address the main sitting of the general assembly. Yadav is attending one meeting related to health in the UN according to Annapurna Post.

    The government, with the plan of representation of the political parties in the government, has learnt to have named Gwayali from former UML, Shakti Bahadur Basnet from former Maoist Center and Upendra Yadav from Federal Socialist Party. Nevertheless, Yadav’s participation in the delegation is an odd.

