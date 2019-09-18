  • Wednesday 18th September 2019
Government rewarding landlords keeping excessive land

    • Kathmandu, 18 September: The Federal Parliament has amended the land related law introducing the provision of giving one chance to those landlords who have kept excessive land than the government set limit.

    This will benefit those landlords who have kept land illegally and also those who have kept land in the name of industrial or other purposes.

    As per the existing law, there is the provision that if one will keep excessive land than the government set limit that land will go under the government ownership.

    This provision will benefit landlords only.

